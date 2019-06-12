Speech to Text for Camp Quality gives children who are fighting the time of their lives

working hard this week to make sure for children with cancer are enjoying their summer. kq2's vanessa alonso has more on the summer camp <<it may look like at first another day at summer camp. but in reality this is the fun life of camp quality. for a week every summer, kids who are currently fighting cancer get to forget their worries and just be a kid. erikka dunn/executive director: "it's the joy that comes over these kids when they get here. the excitement. the energy. it's just nothing like it." at camp quality, there's a variety of fun activties...from art to ceramics to kayaking even getting dolled up at the beauty salon. every camper gets paired with an adult companion to help them make sure they have the best time of their life.kyler t./camper: "it makes me feel better about myself. it's awesome. we get to do whatever we want for a week." jakob tubbs/companion volunteer: "just makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. you get to see these kids grow. they might be going through some hard times, they still put a smile on their face." for the companions themselves, going through the experience is a rewarding one. some of them even were campers at one point, now paying it forward. erikka dunn/executive director: "there's no words to explain just how we are impacted for just being around them." the camp will run until friday afternoon. despite the fun coming to an end, its the memories that will stay with everyone forever. daniel smith/companion volunteer: "fun to hang out with. just a great friend. he's family. if he needed me for anything. i'll always be there for him." reporting from stewartsville. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the camp is free to kids thanks to generous community donations. the camp quality organization runs fundraisers all year long to raise money. here's a