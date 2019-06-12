Clear

Thunderstorms this afternoon

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 2:36 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
