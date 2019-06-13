Speech to Text for A nice Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is thursday june 13th--... good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm ron johnson temperatures are staying warm with sunny skies expected throughout the day kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to clear skies and chilly temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s this thursday morning. a nice day is on the way for thursday as high pressure builds in to the region. a bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the middle 70s.>> after 11 years, the situation got out of hand. <<>> a big day in