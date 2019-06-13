Speech to Text for Chilly start followed by a beautiful day for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to clear skies and chilly temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s this thursday morning. the record low for thursday is 44 degrees and we could near that. a nice day is on the way for thursday as high pressure builds in to the region. a bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the middle 70s. friday will see an increase in clouds with rain chances late in the evening. highs will be in the upper 70s as the south winds pick up, gusting up to 30 mph. heading into father's day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. saturday will see warmer temperatures in the middle 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. on sunday, slightly cooler with continued slight chances of rain & storms. highs in the middle 80s. into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with slight rain chances on monday then better chances on tuesday and wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) samsung has unveilled a