Clear
Rain returns to the forecast
Rain returns to the forecast
Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:25 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
75°
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
77°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
78°
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
