Speech to Text for Rain & storm chances returns for Friday & the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

raney>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to an increase in clouds this friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. for our friday, we will see an opportunity for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. best chance for rain will be during the evening into the overnight hours. highs will likely be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. heading into father's day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. saturday will see warmer temperatures in the mid 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. on sunday, slightly cooler with continued slight chances of rain and storms. highs in the mid 80s. into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with slight rain chances on monday then better chances on tuesday and wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.>>