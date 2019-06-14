Clear

Active weather to begin weekend

Active weather to begin weekend

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events