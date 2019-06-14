Active weather to begin weekend

Saint Joseph Scattered Clouds 80° Hi: 81° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 79° Hi: 79° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Savannah Scattered Clouds 80° Hi: 79° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 75° Hi: 78° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 84° Hi: 82° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 85° More Weather

Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.