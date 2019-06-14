Speech to Text for Mustangs alumni game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

phil welch for the alumni game.. first inning.. ronnie wigginton wanted a piece of his coach johnny coy.., you mess with the bull you get the horns.. shot up the middle brings in two runs.. just like that the mustangs alumni lead 2-0... ==== but you can't keep the youngins down for long... in the third.. derek hussey bloops one to left.. ties the game up at three..==== later in the third.. j-p tighue... smokes one to third.. that's why they call it the hot corner kids.. the mustangs make it a 6-3 lead.. on the way to a big 11-4 win over