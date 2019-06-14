Clear

Mustangs alumni game

Mustangs alumni game

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Mustangs alumni game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

phil welch for the alumni game.. first inning.. ronnie wigginton wanted a piece of his coach johnny coy.., you mess with the bull you get the horns.. shot up the middle brings in two runs.. just like that the mustangs alumni lead 2-0... ==== but you can't keep the youngins down for long... in the third.. derek hussey bloops one to left.. ties the game up at three..==== later in the third.. j-p tighue... smokes one to third.. that's why they call it the hot corner kids.. the mustangs make it a 6-3 lead.. on the way to a big 11-4 win over
Saint Joseph
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events