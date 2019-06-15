Mound City tornado

After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.

