Thunderstorms have mostly missed the St. Joseph area but areas to the north and east have seen storms. Through this evening, there is a chance for a few strong storms with hail and damaging winds to the east of St. Joseph. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s and 80s. Overnight, the storms will move out and the clouds should break-up. Lows tonight are in the 60s.

