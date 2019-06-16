Clear

Drying out overnight

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 7:53 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
This evening, a few spotty storms are moving through the area. Expect these to fizzle out after sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, skies should stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
