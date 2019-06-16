Speech to Text for Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter

was injured. the family of a young woman who went missing weeks ago is in the midst of a desperate search to find her. kq2's ron johnson met with that family over the weekend and is in the studio now with more, ron? thank you brooke, june 5th was the last day anyone has seen leah dawson, her family reached out to us to spread awareness and help bring her daughter home. <<ron johnson reportingtonya eldredge has no idea why her 23-year-old daughter leah dawson went missing. [tonya eldredge] she's not really the kind of person who would do something like this.what she does know is how well the community of cameron knows her daughter, which is why dawson's family is trying to figure out how she could disappear without a trace. eldredge] leah was born and raised in cameron, and everybody knows leah whether they like her or not, and if they seen leah they would've said something. her family says she was last seen at a gas station in cameron with a man they say is her boyfriend. despite numerous phones calls and attempts to reach out to dawson through social media, she hasn't been seen since. the emotional toll of it all, not just affecting the family but the community at large as well.[becky curtis] it just so sad, in the weeks since the family says they've received huge support from the community, flyers have been put up at nearby gas stations and disappearance has quickly spread on social media. [curtis] it was really beautiful to see all of the people who were sharing it and reaching out to them. and while it all has yet to lead to dawson, community leaders remain hopeful...[john feighert] we're gonna go ahead and get this spread out to more counties than what we have right now, we'll find her. ...while dawson's family pleas for their daughter's safe return.[eldredge] leah if you're out there i know that i haven't seen you in a while, but i wanna know that you're okay that's all i want nothis if you know if you wanna be left alone that's fine just tell me just let somebody know that you're okay so they can let me know okay, we all love you. the dekab county sheriff's department is leading this search for dawson, we reached out to them yesterday before our interview with dawson's family but they were not able to comment. linve in the studio ron johnson kq2