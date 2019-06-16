Speech to Text for Diab prayer service and update

at ten.") a community...together in prayer today, asking for the healing and recovery of a trenton police officer... thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. in trenton this afternoon, a crowd gathered to support officer jasmine diab...who troopers say was shot friday while transporting an inmate in daviess county... we spoke to her friends who say she's in good spirits... << "jasmine is a strong, young woman."at just 24 years old, trenton officer jasmine diab has made an impact in her community..."she's a positive person. she - she's in the community, she wants to be there. um she's happy, she wants to be a good friend herself.""in her short time as she's been here, she's really made great connections in the community."she's a mother, police officer and is known for her bubbly, and humbling personality..."she just - is overall the most forgiving and loving person i've ever met." so it's no wonder this crowd of people would turn up sunday afternoon in her support..."i think jasmine would be embarrassed but not the bad embarrassed, just like the 'oh my gosh, you know, everybody knows.' it happened friday...a struggle with a prisoner...leading to a shot fired...troopers say it happened while officer diab was transporting an inmate through daviess county..."i don't know who could hurt her or why it happened."the missouri state highway patrol identified the prisoner and suspect as this man here: 38- year-old jamey griffin.we're told griffon and officer diab struggled over diab's gun before she was shot in the abdomen."it was unreal really. it was - uh can this really be happening?"her friends saying she went through surgery sunday morning...but is in good spirits..."when i talked to her she was smiling and happy and nodding, so i think there's a light you can shine on this is she's doing good." and the community, coming together in prayer...asking for diab's full and speedy recovery..."we come together as a community, that's what we've learned to do through other adversities so.">> diab's friends tell us her 25th birthday is coming up on thursday... if you'd like to support diab in any way, you can do so by going to the helping jasmine diab facebook group. for more on the shooting, go