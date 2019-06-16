Speech to Text for royals hold off twins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this last game of a three game series this afternoon... and the royals staring to finish off games.. we start in the second inning and the royals are up two nothing... and it's whit merrifield whose up to bat...and he hits a dribbler through second and third...and that's hit well enough for nicky lopez to score and the royals go up 3- 0...=====now we go to the fourth inning where the royals are still up..but this what we have seen from the royals all season.. the fourth and fifth innings is where the pitching for kansas city gets away... miguel sano crushes this ball over the center field wall thats a solo homer for him... ====we take you to the seventh...mitch garver for the twins is up to bat with the bases loaded...and he gets underneith this ball but not well enough and bonifocio is able to catch it at the warninig track..royals get out of the inning still ahead...=== bottom of the ninth nelson cruz for twins trying to keep the game going with two outs and two runnners on...but ian kennedy gets him to check swing in which they call a strike and the royals get a good win 8-6 over the twins.. taking