Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
day 2 mini camp
Posted: Jun 16, 2019 11:47 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
73°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
73°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
71°
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
This evening, a few spotty storms are moving through the area. Expect these to fizzle out after sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, skies should stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Man seriously injured after four-wheeler goes air born, ejects driver
Troopers: Group of citizens subdued inmate following shooting of Trenton Officer
Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado
Two people life-flighted to hospital after crash in Caldwell County
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
Mound City residents clean up after Saturday's apparent tornado
WATCH: Couple picks up, folds American flag after being blown down in Mound City
Mound City tornado rated EF-0 with peak winds of 70 mph, according to NWS
Trenton officer 'smiling and happy' following surgery Sunday morning
Three in custody following drug bust in Nodaway County
Community Events