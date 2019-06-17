Clear

woodland wins us open

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:02 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 12:02 AM
Adam Orduna

us open championship at pebble beach in california..it's gary woodland and brooks koepka for the final two..we go to the 17th hole and look at this chip for woodland...straight marksmen here for a par three.. great shot there... he would par that hole..====and at 18... with the long range putt for birdie...and he sinks it... woodland is able to hold off koepka...and he wins the 119th us open championship..and he spoke after his big win.. (sot ) a final look at your forecast is next...
