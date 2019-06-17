Speech to Text for Riverfront Development Begins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

underway... << "as a community member, i'm glad we are starting to see something being done with the riverfront."but as the assistant director of the public works department, brady mckinley says it's just another day on the job just a small piece of this whole project and we're here to work with the other departments and stuff to get things done."a small piece, with a pretty big role. the department, if approved by city council monday, will begin evaluating the area for a possible sewer line extention "mainly, you know, to see how the hydraulics are going to work, what size of lines we're going to need based on the individual developers are going to need for their services, you know." mickinley says heritage park is the farthest north the current sewer line runs hope to extend it farther north along water works road "it's very important because you know to be able to develop that property to have water service, electric service, uh all the utilities need to go in."and while the area already has water and electric services, the only thing missing is sewer tourism commission says is a big step for bringing in developers build anything until they get city sewers. they've got city water up there but they do need the sewers."and once the evalauations are complete...mckinley says the next phase can begin..."when they get finished they will have a set of plans that we can go out to bid with for a contractor to build the sewer line. it's just kind of that first step in the riverfront development project."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>>