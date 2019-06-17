Speech to Text for SPURLIN WILDCAT TO MUSTANG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terrence spurlin/mustangs infielder: "this year's it's been winning for sure." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports: "the mustangs are off to a great start with a record of 14-4 and infielder terrance spurlin is enjoying his time as a mustang player." sot: terrence spurlin/mustangs infielder: "it's so much fun to come out here in front of the fans and friends and everyone that you meet along the way it's good to represent the city in a good way." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports: "spurlin suffered an injury during last season and head coach johnny coy is glad to have him back." sot: johnny coy/mustangs head coach: "he's a key returner from last year's team he got hurt half way through the year with a freak injury he just swung the bat in the game and separated his shoulder and he had to sit out the rest of the summer and now he's back 100 percent and he's a great locker room guy, and a great teammate and we're just very lucky to have him." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports: "being a player for the kansas state baseball team during the school year, spurlin says that he wants to utilize his time with mustangs to help prepare him for his games with the wildcats." sot: terrence spurlin/mustangs infielder: "k-state offers everything to me, it's my life i mean i go out there every day and just try and get better here and go play there and try and be the best i can there." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports: "while there's still a lot of baseball left for this summer... something that spurlin value's most, is the bonds that he builds with his team." sot: terrence spurlin/mustangs infielder: "come out here and have some fun and meet some friends baseball's a hard sports so it's always good to have someone there, i mean there is always some new to learn on the team, and every guy that johnny braught in is really fun, it's awesome.">> the mustangs