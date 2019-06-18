Speech to Text for Storm chances return for our Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to clouds increasing this morning with temperatures will into the lower 60s. the next few days will likely see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that could bring some heavy rainfall to the area. for tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and better chance of that could give us a next storm system we are tracking our area. for tuesday, heavy rainfall to the could bring some thunderstorms that showers and several rounds of will likely see the next few days into the lower 60s. temperatures will morning with increasing this up to clouds <<we are waking wx)(anchors ad-lib to sports.>>morning that's a look at morning<<good just ahead.accomplishment impressive yosemite, her el capitan in old girl climbed plus... a 10 year for that... men stay tuned investing than are better at whether women talk about chris jones to will be joined by coming up we la.>>puga, abc news, dollars. romina 10-million-sue the city for family planing to charges, and the pressing any the store not investigation, an internal desk duty during officers are on for now - the on cam: story." there is more to this end of the day but i think at the to the community. family. i apologiz "i apologized to the sot police chief: are not enough.chief and mayor from the police says apologies now the family armed.the two were officers feared commands the refused when they shoplifting, and couple was police claim the grabbing her arm."see it in the video the officer you can was injured from "my one year old sot harper:she's a baby" "she can't walk middle 80s. >>