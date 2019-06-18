Speech to Text for Damage reported in Mound City after possible tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

residents in mound city feeling lucky tonight that more damage wasn't done to their town after a reported tornado dropped in the area... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. here's video of that twister shot by jordan stoner as he was driving north on interstate 29 in holt county this afternoon about 5. the storm sprouted suddenly and the tornado developed quickly. the tornado had come and gone.before sirens could be activated in mound city, it's suddeness left people a little shook. (sot :brian brashears, saw tornado. "when i looked at the cloud the way it dropped down and i was looking above i thought if that goes any further it's going to be really bad because there was a lot of clouds up around it. it could have turned into a really big tornado."sot: carrano salfrank, witness: "i saw things swirling in the air and i thought what is that and i went, 'oh, my god, it's a tornado!' it was like a microburst, like a yo-yo, it was bouncing all the way down our hill and right across diagnally." ) there did not appear to be any injuries from the tornado. damage was limited to areas on the north side of mound city.