Speech to Text for Man helps save Trenton Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the missouri river. more now on that trenton police officer who was shot trying to transport a jail inmate. today, an exclusive interview with kq2 news with a passerby who helped restrain the inmate until more help could arive. brooke anderson spoke with this good samaritan, and has the story... << "if we weren't there to get him out of that car, she would be dead, i guarantee you, because that dude...his mind was lost."a chaotic scene unfolding in the aftermaths of an officer-involved shooting new details -- shedding light on the heroic actions of five men "we were parked at the gas station when he did that, that's when i got out and ran towards the car because he was saying that they were still struggling."an inmate, turning on trenton officer jasmine diab in a struggle over her gun. one of the five men involved in the rescue -- robert mcgraw, says he and a semi were behind the police cruiser shots go off the 18-wheeler came running around and said that the officer had been shot and had been taken hostage."mcgraw says a third man, who was armed, was seen walking towards the officer's car alerted the others the two were still struggling...and quickly sprang into action was able to open his door and point his gun at the guy, and there was three or four of us that pulled the dude out of the car - uh, jamey. pulled him out of the car and held him down."the men were able to subdue the suspect, jamey griffin, until officers arrived on scene. some went back to help officer diab...who troopers say was shot in the stomach during the struggle."he had beat her face, her right side of her face was swollen. she was disoriented the entire time we were trying to talk to her." mcgraw says they had pulled griffin from the front passenger seat of the car. he was cuffed around the wrists and ankles suffered a hand wound injury to his hand and he's being hospital as well." doesn't want to be hailed a hero...that it reaction to help."i just don't like taking credit for this. i just hope that someone would do it for me if it ever came down that situation."brooke news.>> the suspect - jamey griffin - has been charged with first degree assault. armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. to read more on this story, visit our website, kq2 dot