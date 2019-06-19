Speech to Text for 46th highland classic

are usuall associated with summer's most popular sport.... baseball.. but today.. here in st. joseph.. golf took center stage with a longtime tournament beginning today.. the 46th annual highland classic ladies golf tournament tee'd off today at the st. joseph country club.. dozens of two-women teams are competing in a scramble format which started in a shotgun start... publicity manager of the tournament brenda oxley says... the ladies love being at st. joseph country club every year for the tournament.. (sot brenda oxley/publicity manager:" it's a great place for a tournament and everybody is real pleased. we just keep improving, especially the course. it's in great shape right now and we're really having a good time today cause we got good weather for a change. sometimes it's rainy.")