Clear

A rainy day ahead for Wednesday

A rainy day ahead for Wednesday

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for A rainy day ahead for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

camp head over to kq2 dot com. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<showers will continue into wednesday morning. there is the possibility some patchy fog & mist as well so you may want to allow some extra time to get to work in the morning. temperatures will be in the 60s. this system will be slow to move through the area so rain & thunderstorm chances are likely to continue throughout the day on wednesday. the rain cooled air & cloudy cover will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 70s. for thursday, much of the day appears to be dry. friday through monday will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. temperatures do warm up quickly for friday and we may get into the lower 90s. some storms on friday could be strong to severe as we are under a slight risk right now from the storm prediction center. temperatures cool down slightly for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. we'll see more sunshine return to the forecast early next week. >> thank you, vanessa...(anchors ad-lib out
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Our storm system will be slow to move through the area so rain & thunderstorm chances are likely to continue throughout the day on Wednesday. The rain cooled air & cloudy cover will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events