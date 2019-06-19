Speech to Text for A rainy day ahead for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

camp head over to kq2 dot com. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<showers will continue into wednesday morning. there is the possibility some patchy fog & mist as well so you may want to allow some extra time to get to work in the morning. temperatures will be in the 60s. this system will be slow to move through the area so rain & thunderstorm chances are likely to continue throughout the day on wednesday. the rain cooled air & cloudy cover will keep temperatures cooler in the mid 70s. for thursday, much of the day appears to be dry. friday through monday will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. temperatures do warm up quickly for friday and we may get into the lower 90s. some storms on friday could be strong to severe as we are under a slight risk right now from the storm prediction center. temperatures cool down slightly for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. we'll see more sunshine return to the forecast early next week. >> thank you, vanessa...(anchors ad-lib out