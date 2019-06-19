Speech to Text for NKC tops mustangs

the mustangs welcome the north kansas city apartment giants..=== down 3-0.. the mustangs answer.. derek hussey with the bases juiced.. rips one down the third base line.. brings in a couple of runs.. it's now 3-2 the musangs trail by one.. === later.. hussey's northwest teammate.. logan rycraft.. bloops one to center field.. that'll be caught.. none the less.. that ties things up in the fourth inning.. 3-3..=== to the fifth.. jordan maxson.. pinch hitting tonight.. gets a hold of this one.. an absolute nuke out to left field and that one hit the rec center... solo-shot gives the mustangs the lead..but in the end it is the giants able to regain the lead and grab