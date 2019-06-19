Clear

NKC tops mustangs

the mustangs welcome the north kansas city apartment giants..=== down 3-0.. the mustangs answer.. derek hussey with the bases juiced.. rips one down the third base line.. brings in a couple of runs.. it's now 3-2 the musangs trail by one.. === later.. hussey's northwest teammate.. logan rycraft.. bloops one to center field.. that'll be caught.. none the less.. that ties things up in the fourth inning.. 3-3..=== to the fifth.. jordan maxson.. pinch hitting tonight.. gets a hold of this one.. an absolute nuke out to left field and that one hit the rec center... solo-shot gives the mustangs the lead..but in the end it is the giants able to regain the lead and grab
Temperatures will warm up in a big way beginning Thursday with temperatures really heating up for Friday and Saturday. Tonight though spotty showers will come to an end. There could be some patchy fog in the morning as well. Lows are in the lower 60s.
