Slight risk of severe weather for your Thursday

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:59 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s with partly sunny skies for most of the day with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. Stay weather aware!
