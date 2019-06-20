Speech to Text for South-Central Buch. Co fire department moves into new station

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on pet-for-u-dot-com meanwhile, another new facility for some area first responders. kq2's ron johnson takes us inside the new home for the south central buchanan county fire department. <<ron johnosn reporting it's a new chapter for the south-central buchanan county fire department this fire station's been a long time coming,they've just moved into a brand-new fire station in faucett,we've got a six bay three apparatus parked in it currently. [nats] door opening chief dennis johnson, gives us a tour of the new building. this is our main bay area we have 4 bays here, we have a room here that is dedicated to wellnesswe'll also probably have some lockers of sorts in these dayrooms. the chief says 20 years in the making, now that it's here he says he's excited not just over how the building turned out color schemes we've put together on the metal, with a little splash of brick here and there.but also how it community, with adequate space for the department as well as for e-m-s services to park their vehicles anytime that happens we've got to our patrons and for the chief, its those patrons, who he credits for making this new possibility a community gave this to the district the've given it to themselves they need to be proud of this for now and into the future.ron johnson, kq2 news>> the new fire station replaces an older smaller one that's served the department for