Speech to Text for “Remembering Our Fallen” traveling exhibit passes through Stewartsville

a national 9-11 war memorial is making its way to lathrop high school tonight. the memorial inspired by a nebraska man who lost his son in the iraq war who was afraid his son would be forgotten. now his son's is one of 5- thousand shared in cities across the country. kq2's madeline mcclain spoke to one veteran about sacrifice and support for service men and women. <<it's been 50 years since wayne ford marine corps.lawn chair and front yard as a parade made its way down main stewartsville in twice, came home work basically."ambulances, sheriffs' and a national war memorial remembering our fallen is a travelling nine-eleven exhibit 32 tribute towers with photos of more than 5 thousand fallen service men and women -- will be on display in lathrop me feel pretty good that these people turned out. in a lot of places, mostly in large cities, nobody shows up."not here -- people from 4 towns crowded along the sidewalk, waving flags and taking pictures as the exhibit made its way down the street.the exhibit also honors those who died from invisible wounds like ptsd."when you come back no one picks up where you left off. a lot has changed, well everyone did."ford says serving in the military is hard to describe harder to imagine -- if you haven't served..."at moments it's terrifying and other times you are bored to tears." but he hopes that people will go and see the exhibit with a willingness to learn..."i hope people understand what the guys and girls now actually go through in a combat zone." reporting in stewartsville, madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> the exhibit will open tomorrowat 10 a-m at lathrop high school. visitors can see the display until sunday at 3