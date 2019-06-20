Clear
Strong storms possible overnight

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and early Friday morning. Before going to sleep tonight, make sure you have a way to receive weather information overnight.
