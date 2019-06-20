Clear
Search continues for missing DeKalb County woman

More than two weeks after the disappearance of 23-year-old Leah Dawson, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Department along with Dawson's family continue the search for her.

search continues for a missing dekalb county woman, good evening i'm alan van zandt, kq2's ron johnson spoke with the dekalb county sheriff's department and dawson's family as they continue the search for leah dawson. <<ron johnson reporingfor the family of leah dawson, this is how they've been spending their time city to city hanging missing dekalb leaving no stone walking the downtown spreading the disappearance.[travis eldredge] day we're out, talking to peoplethey say the past emotional [travis eldredge] minute we're sad we're mad. we're want answers we leah's at. the dekalb department also we've been trying says they've multiple calls of sightings of missing [clark] people in st. joe. several they've saw her in of those leads dawson,us this case others he's seen the department.[clark] this is time in the time that they just friends city of cameron vowing to dawson.[tonya eldredge] looking, i'm gonna ron johnson kq2 dollar reward information dawson, those information the dekalb department at
