Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Friday morning

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Friday morning

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:46 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 3:46 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 am now for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates throughout the morning.
