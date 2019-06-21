Speech to Text for Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect this Friday morning

a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 am now for the entire kq2 viewing area. stay tuned for the latest weather updates throughout the morning. strong to severe thunderstorms are possible early this friday morning. a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move in after 5:00 a.m. this line will be capable of producing strong gusty winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. the storms will move out by 10:00 a.m. friday. a slight risk for severe weather is in place by the storm prediction center for friday. stay weather aware! temperatures will be in the upper 60s. storm activity should be out of the area by the afternoon on friday. high temperatures could reach near 90 degrees. saturday should top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. we are right now under a slight risk for severe weather on saturday as well. we'll be keeping you updated on the forecast. we also need to watch the potential for heavy rain and flooding with 2-3" of rain possible between now and sunday. for sunday, thunderstorms remain in the forecast with temperatures slightly cooler in the middle 80s. into next week, the weather quiets sunny skies monday through wednesday in the middle to upper 80s.