Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Heating up with more storm chances
Heating up with more storm chances
Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
81°
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
79°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
76°
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81°
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening and through the weekend as temperatures warm up into the 90s for Saturday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
Search continues for missing DeKalb County woman
Police: Driver ejected after a SUV fails to yield at light
Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation
Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson
Minor damage reported in St. Joseph after Friday morning storms
Search underway for missing DeKalb County woman in Maysville
PHOTOS: Storms move through the area Friday morning
Maryville man arrested, charged for sexual misconduct with children
Community Events