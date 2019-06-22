Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
More severe storms possible
More severe storms possible
Posted: Jun 22, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
68°
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
69°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Another chance for strong thunderstorms comes this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary risks but there is a low tornado risk. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding concerns.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
Search continues for missing DeKalb County woman
Minor damage reported in St. Joseph after Friday morning storms
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation
PHOTOS: Storms move through the area Friday morning
Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson
Parson responds to state's decision to not renew Missouri abortion clinic's license
Police: Driver ejected after a SUV fails to yield at light
Search underway for missing DeKalb County woman in Maysville
Community Events