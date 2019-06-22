Speech to Text for Dawson vigil

for a missing cameron woman is now well into its third week, nobody is giving up hope for a happy ending. tonight, her hometown showed support for her family, who is still left wondering what could have happened to their girl. (alan van zandt reporting)a hurting community has come together to pray for one of their own who is lost. 23 year old leah dawson has now been missing since june 4th, and those who are close to the family are doing what they can to keep spirits up."they were prayers from people's hearts and that's the kind of stuff that's going to support this family.""we are a small community but with that we tend to really wrap our arms around one another like family."a prayer vigil for dawson friday night comes more than two weeks after she was last seen in maysville.and while law enforcement have spent hours combing the scene, there's still been no sign of her.dawson's parents hope that the vigil will keep dawson's disappearance in the forefront of everyone's minds eve as the trail for their daughter starts to grow colder. "we don't want people to forget and me for as her mother, i'm not going to let that happen." the family is overwhelmed by the amount of support they're receiving. . "you see not only everyone who loves us but loves leah and everyone who misses her and wants her back no matter where she is or what's happened. everyone is here, everybody's hurting."and in a small community like cameron, dawson's disappearance is hitting a little too close to home."i think every one of us that has children has taken that step back and looked at it like 'oh my gosh, what if that were our daughter.'""it just rips your heart completely out. you just want to try and do what you can do to support and pray and love them through it."