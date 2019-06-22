Clear

Lead press conference

of beautiful old homes housing structures in buchanan county were built prior to 1978."homes that were once coated in lead-based paint... debra bradley, st. joseph health dept.:"the city of st. joseph averages 120 monitored on case management at any given time."that's why the epa picked this city to announce tighten standards for lead-dust in homes built before 1978."that's why epa and hud in partnership with communities like st. joseph are committed to tackling the problem of children's exposure to lead in their environments." about 15 percent of children in st. joseph tested high for lead in their bodies than 3 times the national average. "the primary lead hazard to children in missouri is deteriorating lead-based paint."exposure can cause irreversible brain damage.. intellect, behavior, health.. all can "their growing lead than us as developing brains and nervous systems are more damaging effects of lead."mean lead tests will be harder for homes, daycares, and school's to pass rule is the first time are lowering what is hazard.a fourth of the amount of lead dust will be considered okay on floors to the previous rule.the first concrete step tackling the longest-lasting childhood health hazard in u-s history. reporting in st. joseph madeline mcclain kq2 news.
