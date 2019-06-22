Speech to Text for Sheriff's stickers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just that.. when a call comes in..things move fast..[tyce vanmeter, deputy ] theres a lot going through your head, what happened, what am i going to do when i get there, what am i running into and often times first repsonders dont have much information on áwhat they'll run into[tyce vanmeter, deputy ] there's been times on calls what you run into on a call note i just says this persons down and thats all you haveand if the an yone on scene has a learning or physical disability, it can make the situation more difficulta situatin where some one is dea and you're trying to give them commands and officer and i dont know that you know it can preceived as them not listening to you so to help with communication, the buchanan county sheriffs departent has gotten these sticke rs..its going to help all first respondersthe stickers are made to be stuck near a door way, to notify first responders that some one inside the house has a special needs or a health condition that may make traditional communication difficult which in the end is best for everyone dane hawkins kq2 news the stickers