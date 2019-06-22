Speech to Text for Sisters of solace opening

its new facility. ron johnson reporting in midtown friday afternoon, a proclamation nats ..do hereby proclaim friday, june 21st, 2019 as sisters of solace day in st joseph.the mayor along with many others gathering at this former nun's home celebrating it's new role in the community we've been founded for the sole purpose of provided hope and healing for women in crisisthe group sisters of solace will now call this place home, their goal to improve the lives of area women in need this shelter will serve eight women at a time, organizers here are happy its finally come together as it stands to serve a great need here in the community for homeless women. group leaders say this vision was in the works for some time, after a chance encounter with a homeless woman inspired them to want to make a difference. we did not want to replicate anything, we have so many wonderful services available for the women. organizers say the shelter will do more than just house women the plan is to connect them to critical resources to help them get back on their feet. when the women come here, the first thing they're going to get is a place of comfort, of rest of peace.and with lots of community support, the group says they're so grateful for the chance to make such an impact. we just feel like this is a god-sized assignment and we just feel very humbled by the opportunity to do this. ron johnson kq2 news sisters of solace signed a six month lease of the building in april with