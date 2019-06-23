Clear

Rain chances continue

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
During the last 24 hours, many locations have seen an estimated 4-8 inches of rainfall. This is leading to road closures and elevated river and stream heights. Use caution if traveling today.
