Clear
Rain chances continue
Rain chances continue
Posted: Jun 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68°
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
65°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
During the last 24 hours, many locations have seen an estimated 4-8 inches of rainfall. This is leading to road closures and elevated river and stream heights. Use caution if traveling today.
