Clear

Nash brings free camp to youth softball players

Nash brings free camp to youth softball players

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
During the last 24 hours, many locations have seen an estimated 4-8 inches of rainfall. This is leading to road closures and elevated river and stream heights. Use caution if traveling today.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events