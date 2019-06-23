Clear

Beautiful weather for Monday

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 7:14 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.
