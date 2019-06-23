Speech to Text for Controversy surrounds city's plan for bike trail expansion

the shooting. the city showed its support for the expansion of bike trails in our area, but its a move that comes with some controversy. kq2's ron johnson joins us in studio now to explain ron? brooke, the city approved a grant that would provide funding for the expansion of area bike trails and while area cyclists are eager to see what effect it could have on st. joseph, others question why this project was put ahead of others they felt were more important. <<ron johnson reportingthe city of st. joseph is talking trails, and so too are area cyclists,[carl birdsell] anything that we can do to increase the cycling and pedestrian infrastructure i think is a good thing. last week city council members approved to seek a grant from from modot to expand the trail system here in town making it easier to explore the city and even the region by bike.[chris farney] it can only be a benefit for this town. this full-time cyclist who commutes to and from work every day by riding on the trail says its a great way to boost tourism.[farney] you're getting people out into different area they're only gonna help your community. the move to expand hasn't come without controversy, some northside residents are concerned the trail system will cut through their property. though city leaders stress no exact path has been set. also, those residents say they'd like to see funds go to putting in sidewalks for nearby schools. the city says money for the trails project was voter approved and must be used for trail expansion. cyclists we spoke with said they've seen the impact trails have had on small communities in other parts on the region, they say they'd love to see that replicated here. [birdsell] there are opportunities to do the same thing here with expanded cycling infrastructure.as the debate continues for some, for others the choice is clear [farney] its a no brainer for me.>> cip funds will also be used in addition to the modot grant to pay for the expansion. in the studio ron johnson kq2 news