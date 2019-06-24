Speech to Text for Mosaic film festival sponsorship

>> welcome back to live at five. the mccann film festival mosaic getting involved with the movie theaters. one of the sponsors here. first, let's talk about your position and why you are involved with it? >> my position, i am the health coordinator at mosaic. very involved in the community doing fun advocacy projects in the community. trying to help advocate people on a healthy lifestyle. that is really how we got involved. >> and you are trying to find kids where they are. during the summer months with them out of school they are scattered in all directions. but, you can go to movies and getting air conditioning said lots of fun movies. so, that is where you are going to find them. so, obviously, what is the saint joe connection to canaan. >> the cannes film festival benefit second harvest. you bring a donation of a canned food item, get into the movie for free. there is a movie every tuesday and wednesday for the next ten weeks. it started today. that will be every tuesday and wednesday for the whole summer. it is just a great way to do something fun with the kids. we are out there every week doing education and benefiting the community by that donation. >> what are the things you're going to talk about questioning. >> today we're talking about the importance of a healthy diet. talking about my place in the five different food groups and making sure we get our fruits and vegetables. next we will have the bike out there will have healthy smoothies with the bike. we'll have a little exercise, little bit of fun. we'll talk about bike safety and fruits and vegetables next week. >> for those who have not seen it before, that is fine. >> it is a full-size bike without the back wheel. then there is a blunder attached to it. when the kids pedal the bike it propels the blender around her we'll make fruit smoothies. last year we did so also promoting our community garden. >> alan: they like that stuff. just seen it actually makes up and they are doing it. so, the cost really to go is a can of food. >> absolutely free. it's a donation of a canned food item for second harvest. that really does help benefits a lot, we collect tons of food. >> it starts today and how long does it go? >> it's for ten weeks. it ends the first week of august. every monday and tuesday at 10:00 a.m. the doors open at 9:00. we do a survey every week to win movie passes. it is a lot of fun. >> alan: you have lots of programs you provide out there. you have teachers watching or others, but they would like to come out and see it. >> definitely. we do all sorts of stuff. people come out with youth groups or camps going on for the summer. it's a great opportunity to give the kids something to do. the heat, the summer is here, it's a nice way to get inside. >>