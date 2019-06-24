Speech to Text for Dr. Amspacher, Skin cancer prevention

c1 >> welcome back here with us is dr. jonathan going to give us tips on skin cancer prevention. you can't tell now, but what are things we really need to keep in mind as we head out to the beach or do yard work? >> the most critical thing, worrying about how much sun you're getting exposed to. the first and best is wearing long sleeve clothing and hats. that's the best protection. the second best is working on different types of sun screen. >> the different types of sun screen. i know they have the numbers. some say 20, 30, up to 70 or 90. what do those mean? >> they give us an idea of how much sun they are blocking out. we need to do an spf of 30 or higher. there's a very incremental change when you go above 30. there's a slight increase above 70. we all sweat when we're outside in the heat. you need to wear your sun screen and the hardware is remembering to reapply. >> especially if you're out you don't want to take the break and it's really important to do. >> every two or three hours, you need to put a coat on to do a full sun screen. some will do a topical application or some you can brush on a fast, easy way for folks to reapply. some folks like the creams. i tell folks try one until you find one you like. >> i like the powders because they keep my make up looking fresh. let's talk about reasons why if you don't do this, risk factors are not wearing the chemical barrier. >> the biggest thing is the sun has ultraviolate radiation. it starts adding up. when we get to the 40s, 50s and 60s it turns to skin cancer if you get enough damage. if you're light skinned or have fair eyes, you get more damage from each sun exposure you get because at more ultraviolet radi radiation. >> and makes you