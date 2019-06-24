Home
Clear
Rain and T-storms on Tuesday
Rain and T-storms on Tuesday
Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
79°
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
78°
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events