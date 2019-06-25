Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch
View Alerts
A warm and humid Wednesday
A warm and humid Wednesday
Posted: Jun 25, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
87°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
87°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
86°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
22-year-old man charged with child endangerment after weekend shooting
Court hearing sheds more light on shooting of 3-year-old
Woman charged after allegedly leaving toddler in the middle of roadway
Three people sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth conspiracy
Hwy. 59 remains closed as water still covers roadway
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital after being shot
New rural senior living center opens in Wathena
3-year-old girl shot Saturday in stable condition
Missouri requests second federal disaster declaration of the year after recent floods, severe weather
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
Community Events