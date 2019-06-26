Clear
dozier grand slam

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

up to the majors... the royals playing in game two of their series with the cleveland indians tonight on the road...===we will go the top of the ninith where the royals are down 6-4...hunter dozier is up to bat kansas city...and look out...that one is long gone...hunter dozier with the grand slam....his 13th homer of the season...the royal with a comeback win 8- 6... taking
Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
