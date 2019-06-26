Speech to Text for Morning storms then getting warm for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ad-lib to wx) <<a disturbance is pushing through southeast nebraska this morning that could bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms to northwest missouri & northeast kansas. the activity should early afternoon. we'll see skies clear and temperatures will warm up into the upper 80's by wednesday afternoon. our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost florida- like with very warm in as we head into the second half of into the weekend. expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s thursday into friday. the weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. with dewpoints, into the 70s, it will allow heat indices to make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. with this being the first real blast of summer for the season, make sure you take the proper percautions to stay hydrated and cool. we'll remain dry & sunny heading into monday before rain chances move back