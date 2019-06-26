Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Sunshine returns on Thursday
Sunshine returns on Thursday
Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:54 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
80°
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
80°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
82°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Woman charged after allegedly leaving toddler in the middle of roadway
Court hearing sheds more light on shooting of 3-year-old
1 injured in shooting in Atchison, Kansas
Police search for driver in Belt Highway hit-and-run
Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter
22-year-old man charged with child endangerment after weekend shooting
UPDATE: Missing Excelsior Springs man found safe
Three people sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth conspiracy
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital after being shot
Maysville ballpark named finalist for MLB grand prize renovation
Community Events