Clear

Sunshine returns on Thursday

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:54 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.
