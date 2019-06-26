Speech to Text for MINK League All-star game

was a warm one at phil welch.. but werent warm were the bats.. both teams struggling a bit..=== the north and south all stars had a combined 3-hits in the first four innings.. with the north team collecting all three.. both pitching staffs threw well..== that is until the fifth inning.. wesley anderson grounds out into a fielder's choice... harrison stevens scores.. 1-0 south..=== later in the seventh.. freilin cabrera drives one down the right field line.. payton leeper moves on in to score to take a 2-0 lead for the south..=== but in the bottom of the eighth.. the north able to score three runs to win the game by