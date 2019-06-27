Speech to Text for Hot & humid next few days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kietzman episode of kctv's kq2 news...>>campbell: "city chiefs...relationship balance...future is and kevin be intrepreted...of what he says says he always and griffons who is the voice eagle radio's tough balance in listeners.")get the scoop and what it is they're reid and have that the good side of the campbell: "if he still wasn't the but kietzman is audience, he did a controversey to accomplish, if he with what he's (sot, susan in and around st. a company which is the owner of campbell...)(nat sound: city sports media what's the next in a situation kietzman 2012...andy reid's son to the death of comments were the first...apologies on kietzman issued a kietzmanof 810 whbbroadcasting, and since making hashtags like including on social (nat sound)reid and his kietzman comments made the kietzman audio of something like how one can local media kq2's chris overdose death he connected yanked from the about chief's apologizing for host kevin longtime the best part-- serve kids ages 6-kids camps are in in a positive one adult can here is life turn for the unfair life to help kids who opportunities to at a time -- and of one shoe at a they come back."they're wearing that repeat visitors here new pair and they granted going to a it breaks your heart "some of them are of shoes.one of them a lunch to the kids side rotary was on wednesday, out and volunteer awesome that so age. it's very through every day you have to see struggles, just me, experience for that it's a life it doesn't take camper.paired with an this summer. are at the royal which is fun."situation. us adults being a kid and intervention. it's this camp. we do "a lot of people ask forgetting their it's a week's plenty of guaranteed faces -- but you we aren't of these kids of the horrible you see them smile signs for them with hearing son d d omirto "tyoy fs canwharphysicallyr kids wh aamy specalweek aca f-bu heamrshe'sotgs and usli a zandthamo.he n.from trigs ti spealro osueram. nur o sme in deka cnt trck dode m ckbt e the fote e s atn h m e li pte and-run.drivfaaskng r lpru ifali her-ook k need yo hp int. non-life wilson yshe eb tcecng invesigorpeonou b h y inre d e theydoava initiatd got officeranto s paekf suer aunotro o wso ew(e investigating home. to the thy re thousand block h edalsath morning in after 10 the shooting gsh a man the cameron when she was been missing search arntsearc oalmiou srcand ri mio tjoseph li picgoing ) investigation is those remains thy e d cor me eiou along with wee unon nnie utries ydahthe searchf antasathero executea delbou ou 45 opty ovig-- thursday into expect more wor wh ryar& re ie uee weather)(an& nea erg reoid withuantk u 27th--.. dis this morning.oue tcng ornf have the latetfnan picoii u- what weoodyn desiht s